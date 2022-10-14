BrazilBrazil

Haiti faces humanitarian catastrophe, says UN body

Haiti is facing humanitarian catastrophe as it battles malnutrition, gang violence, inflation and an outbreak of cholera, the United Nations (UN) World Food Program (WFP) said on Friday.

Some 4.7 million people, nearly half of Haiti’s population, are starving, with around 19,000 people in the Cité Soleil neighborhood of Port-au-Prince facing “catastrophic hunger”, according to WFP.

“Haiti is facing humanitarian catastrophe,” said Jean-Martin Bauer, WFP Haiti director.

“The situation is worrying, it is a catastrophe and we need to respond immediately,” he added.

Haitian gangs have been blocking the distribution of diesel and gasoline for a month, crippling businesses and hospitals and creating shortages of basic goods, including water, as the country grapples with a new outbreak of cholera.

Another UN official added that 100,000 children in Haiti under the age of 5 suffer from severe malnutrition. “They are especially vulnerable to this cholera outbreak,” he said.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

