Applications for the National Treasure Award close on Monday

are open until next time This Saturday (17) the entries for the 27th National Treasury Public Finance Award. The contest seeks to “expand the frontiers of knowledge” in public finance and also to “promote the normalization of specific topics” through scientific research.

Promoted by the National Treasury Secretariat (STN) with support from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the National School of Public Administration (Enap), the 2022 edition of the contest presents a change in the “monographs” category, which is now called “articles ”. Applications for the award can be made online.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the objective is to “flexibilize and expand the set of submissions for the Treasury Prize, in order to encourage the participation of public finance professionals”.

In this way, participants will be able to compete in two categories: “articles” and “solutions”. In the first, the authors of the three best works will be awarded R$ 25 thousand, R$ 12.5 thousand and R$ 7.5 thousand, respectively.

The “solutions” category seeks to stimulate the development of initiatives in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence applied to public finance, based on a proposed challenge. The authors of the two best solutions will be awarded BRL 10,000 and BRL 6,000, respectively.

“In this category, individuals or legal entities can participate – as long as they are duly represented by individuals. Everyone can compete for the challenge and propose solutions within their areas of expertise, and individual or group registration is still allowed,” the ministry said.