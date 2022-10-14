Federal Police launch Operation Fair Play

The Federal Police launched today (14) Operation Fair Play, with the objective of repressing “crimes against the national financial system, against the popular economy, money laundering and criminal organization”.

According to the investigators, today’s actions follow investigations that have been made since 2021, and that “still persist”, against a “business group in the field of financial investments”, linked to the promotion of events, especially concerts.

About 50 federal police officers participate in today’s operation, for the fulfillment of seven temporary arrest warrants and 18 search and seizure court orders in the cities of Manaus, Boa Vista, Belém and Natal.

“In addition to the warrants, the blocking of assets and values ​​of the investigated individuals and legal entities was determined, such as the kidnapping of movable and immovable property that may be in their possession”, informed the PF.

events

According to the investigators, the investigated company is linked to a business group that operates “in the most diverse commercial segments” related to the promotion of events such as concerts with “national attractions in the city of Manaus, fishing championships, sponsorship of an e-commerce team”. sports, to the purchase and sale of cars”.

To succeed in this endeavor, the suspects adopted as a strategy to attract mainly civil servants and retirees.

“In a period of 2 years, the investigated business group moved approximately R$ 156 million. The partners and representatives, in turn, showed a meteoric patrimonial evolution, while boasting a high standard of living on social networks, residing in luxury condominiums, traveling nationally and internationally and acquiring luxury vehicles and vessels”, detailed the PF.

According to the PF, criminal practices are being investigated, ranging from crimes against the financial system and the popular economy, to money laundering and criminal organization, among others. If added together, the penalties can exceed 30 years in prison.