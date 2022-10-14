BrazilBrazil

Putin says no need for new major attacks in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said today (14) that there is no need for further major attacks against Ukraine, and that Russia does not intend to destroy the country.

Putin told a news conference at the end of a summit in Kazakhstan that his call-up of Russian reservists ends in two weeks and that there were no plans for further mobilization.

He reaffirmed the Kremlin’s position that Russia was willing to hold negotiations, although he said he would require international mediation if Ukraine was willing to participate.

Taken together, Putin’s comments seem to suggest a slight softening of tone as the war approaches the end of its eighth month, after weeks of Ukrainian advances and significant Russian defeats.

But Putin – who has already said he is ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia’s “territorial integrity” – also warned of a “global catastrophe” if North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) troops face off against Russia. .

He spoke after a week in which Russia carried out its heaviest missile strikes against Kiev and other Ukrainian cities since the invasion began on Feb. Crimea, annexed unilaterally.

He stated that there is no need for major attacks now because most of the designated targets have been hit.

The invasion of Russia has confronted Putin with the deepest crisis of his 22 years as Russia’s leader, as even loyal Kremlin allies have attacked his generals’ shortcomings and the chaotic nature of the mobilization.

But he answered “no” when asked if he had any regrets, saying not acting in Ukraine would have been even worse.

“I want to be clear: what is happening today is unpleasant, to say the least, but we would have the same thing a little later, only in worse conditions for us, that’s all. So, we are acting correctly and in a timely manner. “

