Museum of Tomorrow opens exhibition on the heart

The exhibition S2 – Heart, Pulse of Life, held by the Museum of Tomorrow in partnership with the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), presents, as of today (13), the heart as a machine for living and feeling. The exhibition takes place in parallel with the World Congress of Cardiology, which also starts today and runs until Saturday (15th) in Rio de Janeiro.

Distributed between the Heart, Good Living and Feeling Together areas, the show offers a series of information about the vital organ, in addition to immersive experiences. Among the topics covered will be the importance of heart health, its relationship with quality of life, the impact of social inequality on cardiovascular diseases, the relationship between mental and physical health and what can be done to ensure a better life.

According to the director-general of the Museum of Tomorrow, Bruna Baffa, health and longevity are topics that have a lot to do with the “tomorrows” that the institution seeks to build. “When we imagine these tomorrows, we need to think about health, well-being and quality of life for everyone. This is an important point of the exhibition: we talk about the heart as a vital organ, but we also talk about health in a broader way”.

Bruna pointed out that one of the purposes of the exhibition is to discuss who has the right to health in Brazil. “We live in a country with huge inequality and we bring that into the exhibition. Although we have the innovations and technologies that make us evolve, not everyone has equal access. We provoked this critical look here, during the exhibition”.

According to the chairman of the Board of Directors of SBC, João Fernando Monteiro Ferreira, the holding of the World Congress will make Brazil, for a few days, the global center of cardiology. For the doctor, the exhibition brings science closer to the population through art.

“It is an invitation to society to become aware of the importance of the heart in our lives. In this way, we create an excellent opportunity for people to be protagonists in the achievement of good health and agents in the dissemination of healthier life habits”, said the cardiologist.

The first section of the show, called “Heart”, will address aspects related to the interior of the human body, with a main focus on the structure of the heart, its functioning and conditions that can affect it. In this way, the public will be able to approach the physiology of the heart and perceive it as an organ that works in connection with several others. Through an interactive experience, it will be possible to hear and visualize your heartbeat, replicated in the environment.

According to the organizers, the “Bem-Viver” area will highlight the social, behavioral, economic, ethnic-racial and environmental aspects that contribute to individual choices and expose the complexity of obtaining a quality of life within the current social construction. This context reveals the importance of humanized, multidisciplinary and individualized medical follow-up, in addition to reinforcing the need for public policies to guarantee access to health.

The last section “Sentir Junto” will translate, with an audiovisual intervention of poetry and dance, the feeling of being alive, being present in the world, feeling joys and pains and sharing experiences.

wellness day

As part of the program aligned with the exhibition, the Museum of Tomorrow will hold, on October 15, the Welfare Day. There will be a full day of activities inside and outside the museum, for all ages, promoting the practice of self-care and quality of life, in addition to the exchange of knowledge about health and longevity.

The day will begin with a guided tour by bicycle around the museum, in partnership with Kit Livre e Transporte Ativo. There will be bicycles adapted for people with disabilities. The agenda will also include a functional training class, a yoga class, a conversation on food safety and a workshop at Horta do Amanhã.

World Congress of Cardiology

More than 11,000 scientists, academics and doctors will be in Riocentro, in the west of Rio de Janeiro, for the World Congress of Cardiology, which after 24 years is being held in the country again. The event, which will take place in parallel with the 77th Brazilian Congress of Cardiology, will have around 250 sessions and more than 600 speakers.