North Korea launches missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of two long-range strategic cruise missiles, state news agency KCNA reported. The launch is called, by state media, a test to confirm the reliability and operation of nuclear-capable weapons deployed in military units.

The test was aimed at increasing the efficiency and combat power of cruise missiles, sent to the Korean People’s Army “for the operation of tactical nuclear weapons”, the agency added.

Recalling that the test fire was another clear warning to his enemies, leader Kim Jong-un said the country “must continue to expand the operational sphere of the strategic nuclear armed forces to prevent any crucial military crisis and war crisis at any time.” “.

On Monday, KCNA reported that Kim had guided tactical nuclear exercises against South Korea in protest of recent joint naval exercises by South Korean and US forces involving an aircraft carrier.

The agency also said that the tested missiles flew to “clearly hit the target, 2,000 kilometers away.

It was not immediately clear whether the launches were detected by officials in South Korea, Japan or the United States, which frequently monitor and disclose information about North Korean weapons activities.

