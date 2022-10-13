Mega-Sena draws this Thursday an accumulated prize of R$ 17 million

Due to the holiday on Wednesday (12), the day of Nossa Senhora Aparecida, the patron saint of Brazil, the draw for Mega-Sena’s 2,528 contest, which will pay a prize of R$ 17 million, will be held today (13) .

The six dozen will be drawn, starting at 8 pm (Brazilia time), at Espaço da Sorte, located at Avenida Paulista, nº 750, in the city of São Paulo, with live broadcast on Caixa’s YouTube channel.

According to Caixa, if a gambler hits the six dozen of the main prize and invests the entire amount in savings, he will receive an income of R$ 115,700 in the first month.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasília time) at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets throughout the country or on the Internet. The single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50.