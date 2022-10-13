Ukraine’s capital region is attacked by kamikaze drones

Ukrainian regional authorities and the press revealed that Russian forces attacked with drones kamikaze the Kiev region, punished again after the bombing of a bridge in Crimea. The latest attacks follow three consecutive days of Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure across Ukraine.

“One of the regional communities was attacked. Initial reports indicate that it was a drone attack. Rescue teams responded to the alert”, reads the Telegram of the regional military administration.

Kiev regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba urged people to stay in shelters until the alarm sirens stop sounding.

Important infrastructure in the region was hit, added President Zelensky’s office. “Another attack from drones kamikaze on critical installations,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian forces claim they managed to stop four drone strikes.

attacks

Russian attacks were not restricted to the capital region. The city of Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine, was the target of “massive bombings” overnight, revealed the city’s mayor Oleksandr Senkevych.

“A five-story residential building was hit. Two of its upper floors were completely destroyed, and the rest are covered in rubble,” Senkevych said. However, there are no reports of injuries or deaths.

Another southern city, Kikopol, was also bombed overnight, MP Oleksiy Goncharenko said on social media, adding that about three dozen buildings and private homes were hit, leaving more than 2,000 families without electricity.

The latest attacks follow three consecutive days of Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure across Ukraine. On the first day of the attacks, at least 19 people died.

intense fight

It was a particularly intense week in Ukraine – on Monday (10) and Tuesday (11) there were some of the heaviest Russian bombardments in months, with more than 100 missiles launched, hitting energy infrastructure and other non-military targets.

According to the British Ministry of Defence, after having lost about 20 kilometers north of Kherson in early October, Russian forces are trying to consolidate a new western front, with intense fighting on this line.

“In recent days, Russian occupation authorities have likely ordered preparations for the evacuation of some civilians from Kherson,” the British report adds. “It is likely that they predict that the fighting will extend to the city of Kherson itself.”

nato

The weapons promised by the UK, Canada, France and the Netherlands include missiles and radar. The US has already made a similar pledge. A high-tech system from Germany is already in Ukraine.

The pledges come as 50 Ukraine-allied countries gather at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted that the attacks in recent days were direct retaliation for an attack on the bridge linking Russia with Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Three quarters of the 193 members present at the UN General Assembly voted yesterday (12) in favor of a resolution reaffirming Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity. The approval reinforces Moscow’s isolation from the international scene.

The draft resolution, prepared by the European Union and co-sponsored by dozens of countries from different continents, obtained 143 votes in favour, five against (Russia, Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea and Belarus) and 35 abstentions (including China ).

The resolution clearly condemns Russia’s “illegal referendums” and “attempted illegal annexation” and says they are invalid under international law.

