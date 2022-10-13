National Force will support the PF in actions on indigenous land in RS

The National Public Security Force will work in the Votouro Indigenous Land, in Rio Grande do Sul, in support of the Federal Police. The ordinance of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP), authorizing the measure is published in Official Diary of the Union this Thursday (13).

For 90 days, starting today, the military will work on activities and services essential to the preservation of public order, the safety of people and the protection of property, on an episodic and planned basis.

According to the document, signed by Minister Anderson Torres, “the contingent to be made available will comply with the planning defined by the Directorate of the National Public Security Force, of the National Public Security Secretariat”.