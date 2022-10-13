Check out the agenda of presidential candidates this Thursday (10/13)

This is the agenda for this Thursday (13) of the candidates who are in the second round of the presidential race. Candidates will have an agenda in the Northeast and Southeast. The second round of the election will be on October 30th.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): at 10 am, there is a campaign event in Recife and, at 7 pm, there is a meeting with influencers in São Paulo.

Lula (EN): at 10 am, he participates in a walk in Aracaju and, at 3:30 pm, he participates in a walk in Maceió.