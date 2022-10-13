In five decades, wildlife declines by nearly 70%

The population of wild species has suffered, since 1970, a reduction of almost 70% caused by human causes, reveals the Living Planet Report, published by the environmental non-governmental organization WWF (World Wildlife Fund). “Urgent action is needed if we are to reverse the loss of nature,” the researchers warn.

The latest assessment of wildlife populations is described in Living Planet Report 2022which analyzes trends in global biodiversity and the health of the planet.

The document warns of an average decline of 69% in populations of different species since 1970.

The 89 authors of the report reiterate the need for world leaders to align themselves with an ambitious agreement at the Biodiversity Summit, which will be held in Canada in December this year.

Reducing carbon emissions to limit global warming to below 1.5°C this decade should be high on the agenda, they say.

last 50 years

As the human species continues to clear forests, consume resources beyond the limits of the planet and pollute on a massive scale, the abundance of birds, fish, amphibians and reptiles declines by more than two thirds – that was the trend between 1970 and 2018.

The loss of life on the planet, driven by the human hand, is interpreted by many scientists as the sixth mass extinction since the time of the dinosaurs, 66 million years ago.

Land use continues to be the factor with the greatest impact on biodiversity loss across the planet, according to the survey. The researchers show that the animals’ greatest difficulty lies in the freedom of movement through terrestrial landscapes.

Only 37% of rivers over 1,000 kilometers continue to flow freely along their entire length, while 10% percent of the world‘s protected areas are blocked either by infrastructure or by agricultural exploitation.

fragile regions

The most affected wildlife populations live in central and southern America. In 48 years, there was a drop of 94%.

Tanya Steele, Chief Executive of WWF-UK, said: “This report tells us that the worst declines are in the region of Latin America that is home to the world‘s largest rainforest, the Amazon. not just trees, but the wildlife that depends on them and the Amazon’s ability to act as one of our greatest allies in the fight against climate change.”

The African continent has the second biggest drop, with 66%, followed by Asia and the Pacific, with 55%, and North America, with 20%. Europe and Central Asia registered a decline of 18%. The total loss is similar to the disappearance of the human population from Europe, the Americas, Africa, Oceania and China, according to the report.

“Despite the science, the catastrophic projections, the passionate speeches and promises, the burning forests, the submerged countries, the record temperatures and millions of displaced people, world leaders sit back, watching the world burn before our eyes,” notes Steele. .

“Crisis of climate and nature, fates intertwined, are not a distant threat that our grandchildren will solve with technology yet to be discovered,” he said.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.