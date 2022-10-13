BrazilBrazil

Putin exposes gas center plan to Turkish president

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 7 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that Turkey is the most reliable route to deliver gas to the European Union and proposed building what he called a supply hub in the country. .

“In the course of working on this center, which we could create together, of course, it would also be a platform not only for sourcing, but also for pricing, because that’s a very important issue – the issue of pricing,” Putin said.

“Today, these prices are very high; we could easily regulate them to a normal market level, without political connotations.”

Putin first suggested on Wednesday that Russia could create a major gas hub in Turkey by rerouting supplies from Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic Sea, which were damaged by explosions last month.

Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating these explosions as acts of sabotage, but have not yet said who they believe was behind them.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 7 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Aid Brazil is paid today to beneficiaries with NIS final 2

4 hours ago

Museum of Tomorrow opens exhibition on the heart

4 hours ago

North Korea launches missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons

5 hours ago

Mega-Sena draws this Thursday an accumulated prize of R$ 17 million

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.