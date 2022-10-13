Putin exposes gas center plan to Turkish president

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that Turkey is the most reliable route to deliver gas to the European Union and proposed building what he called a supply hub in the country. .

“In the course of working on this center, which we could create together, of course, it would also be a platform not only for sourcing, but also for pricing, because that’s a very important issue – the issue of pricing,” Putin said.

“Today, these prices are very high; we could easily regulate them to a normal market level, without political connotations.”

Putin first suggested on Wednesday that Russia could create a major gas hub in Turkey by rerouting supplies from Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic Sea, which were damaged by explosions last month.

Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating these explosions as acts of sabotage, but have not yet said who they believe was behind them.

