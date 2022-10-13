Police fight arms trafficking in Rio de Janeiro

Federal civil and highway police officers today (13) are serving four arrest warrants and five search and seizure warrants against suspected arms trafficking in Rio de Janeiro. Among the targets is a couple of businessmen who have lived in the Rio de Janeiro capital for five years and who live a life of luxury, according to the Civil Police.

Investigations began in February 2022 after police found evidence that the couple had been responsible for a shipment of rifle and pistol intercepted by the Federal Highway Police (PRF) in the municipality of Mangaratiba, in the south of the state of Rio.

Another couple, who were transporting the material, were arrested at the time. After this arrest, information was exchanged between the PRF Intelligence Sector and the Specialized Police Station in Weapons, Ammunition and Explosives (Disarme) and investigations were opened.

After months of work, the police identified the suspect to lead the group, which coordinated, from the city of Rio, the purchase of weapons and ammunition in the states of Paraná and Santa Catarina, to be sent to the state of Rio. The names of those involved in the crime have not yet been released.