UN condemns Russia for annexing parts of Ukraine

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly condemned on Wednesday (12) Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine and urged all countries not to recognize the measure, reinforcing isolation. Moscow’s international diplomatic service since it invaded its neighbour.

Three quarters of the 193 members of the assembly (143 countries) voted in favor of the resolution which also reaffirms Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

Only four countries joined Russia in voting against the resolution: Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea and Belarus. Another 35 countries abstained from the vote, including Russia’s strategic partner China, while the rest did not vote.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.