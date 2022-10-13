Industry confidence drops 2.6 points

Industrial confidence fell in October, after successive advances in optimism in the industrial sector throughout the year. The assessment is by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), which released (13) the Industrial Entrepreneur Confidence Index (Icei).

The indicator retreated 2.6 points on the pass for October and is at 60.2 points. Despite the drop, the data remains positive, as it is above the 50-point cutoff line, which separates confidence from lack of confidence.

For the CNI, the main cause of the decline in confidence was a greater moderation in businessmen’s expectations for the next six months. The Expectations Index dropped 3.2 points to 61.8 points. As it is above 50 points, the index continues to show optimistic expectations, however, it is more moderate compared to September.

The Current Conditions Index dropped 1.5 points to 56.9 points. “Even so, it continues with a positive value and points to an improvement in the perception of the current moment of the Brazilian economy and companies in relation to the previous six months. The improvement, however, is more moderate than in September, especially in the assessment of entrepreneurs in relation to their own companies”, announced the CNI.

1,459 companies were heard between the 3rd and being 572 small companies, 535 medium companies and 352 large companies.