Auxílio Brazil Journey clears doubts of authorities about the benefit

Teams from the Ministry of Citizenship have met with state and municipal authorities to clarify any doubts about the concepts and tools of the Auxílio Brazil program.

According to the executive secretary of the ministry, Luís Antônio Galvão, within the scope of the Auxílio Brazil Journey, visits have already been made to “practically all the states”, with the aim of debating the topic with technicians in the area of ​​social assistance.

“The federal government is the formulator of public policies, but it is the states and municipalities who carry them out,” said the secretary today (13) during an interview with the program national reporterbroadcast by Brazil Communication Company (EBC) through National Radio.





Galvão recalled that the country is emerging from a pandemic that ended up “limiting face-to-face contacts”, but that, with the Auxílio Brazil Journey, the ministry is resuming face-to-face agendas with the other federative entities.

“There was a lack of contact between states and municipalities with the federal government,” said the secretary, informing that, through meetings and questionnaires answered by local authorities, the government has reformulated its procedures based on suggestions made by other entities. .

According to him, in the visits made by his teams to local governments, he tried to show how public policy, in an integrated way, can help people’s lives. “[Nos painéis de discussão] We talked about the main changes and how Auxílio Brazil has helped to transform people’s lives and to recover the local economy of the municipalities”.

“We also took a panel of good practices, to bring the participation of technicians who are in contact with the population. It is a frank and technical chat, face to face with the team”, he added.