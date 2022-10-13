Oil and gas production is 3.967 million barrels per day

The production of oil and natural gas in August reached 3.967 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mmboe/d). Of this total, there were 3.087 million barrels per day (MMbbl/d) of oil and 139.96 million cubic meters per day (MMm3/d) of natural gas.

Preliminary data has been released (13), in Rio de Janeiro, by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), in the Dynamic Panel of Oil and Natural Gas Production.

In the pre-salt area, production stood at 2,966 Mmboe/d. The volume corresponds to 74.8% of the national total. A good part was obtained from the Tupi field, which produced 1,046 MMboe/d, equivalent to 26.4% of the national total. In the Búzios field, production reached 719.63 Mboe/d, which corresponds to 18.1% of the national total.

The Santos Basin Pre-Salt Pole brings together the largest producing fields in the country, such as Tupi and Búzios.

According to the ANP, with a volume of 3,214 MMboe/d, the state of Rio produced 84.7% of the national oil and 81% of the total Brazilian production. “Production in the state originated in 45 fields with 383 producing wells”, announced the ANP.

The Dynamic Panel of Oil and Natural Gas Production shows consolidated monthly and annual data, allowing the historical evolution of production in the country to be visualized.

It is also possible to filter, among others, information by field, basin, installation, well, state, period of time and operator. The main parameters of gas movement, such as flaring and injection, can also be seen. “This information is based on the declaratory data of the operators”, he informed.

Anyone who wants to get information from the Dynamic Panel on Oil and Natural Gas Production can access the website.