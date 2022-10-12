BrazilBrazil

Children’s Day will have a special program in São Paulo

As part of the Children’s Day celebration, the Secretary of Culture and Creative Economy of the State of São Paulo put together a program with several activities focused on the children’s day and month. The activities are divided into museums, libraries, culture factories and cultural workshops from different regions. Registration is free for the most part, and spaces are limited. People of all ages can participate.

At the Catavento Museum, the Chemical Workshop in Show will be offered (at 10 am, 12 pm, 2 pm and 4 pm). Children’s Week will be held at the Museu do Futebol, from October 12 to 15 (10 am to 5 pm) and on the 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th there will be an exchange of stickers (from 9:30 am to 3 pm). At the Museum of Image and Sound (MIS-SP), the film will be shown robin hoodon the 16th, at 2 pm.

At Casa das Rosas, there is a children’s workshop and treasure hunt on the 12th, from 2 pm to 3 pm.

At the Portuguese Language Museum, from 10 am to 11 am, there will be a shuttlecock workshop; from 11:50 am to 12:30 pm, the play the shackled pirate and The Sea Dragons, with the Manolengo Rei Group; from 1:10 pm to 2 pm, the show of magic, with the Association of Magicians of São Paulo; from 10 am to 4 pm, hopscotch play. More information on site of the museum.

More information about programming in websites Culture Factory and Mário de Andrade House.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

