Special programming awaits the little ones on Children’s Day in Rio

A special program, which mixes fun and knowledge, was prepared by the Botanical Garden of Rio de Janeiro to celebrate Children’s Day this Wednesday (12).

The party started yesterday (11), when the kids had fun and learned with the games prepared by the Environmental Education Service team. Those who lost need not be sad, as the program will be repeated on Thursday (13). The free activities will be held outdoors, on the lawn of Lago das Tartarugas, from 9:30 am to 4 pm.

Today, on holiday, at 11 am, the attraction will be an open-air concert by the group Os Pequenos Mozart, made up of violinist children from 3 to 12 years old, who will play from classics to hits of Brazilian popular music. The young musicians perform in costumes inspired by the clothes of the time of the composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who lived in the 18th century. Under the artistic direction of the violinist of the Orquestra do Teatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro, Suray Soren, the group, created 20 years ago , has performed in theaters, museums and music festivals in several cities around the country and the world. The concert is free and will also take place on the lawn of Lago das Tartarugas.

At 3 pm, the indigenous girl, protector of the forest, Tainá and her friends Guardians of the Amazon, will ask for help from the little visitors to the Botanical Garden to solve a mystery: the disappearance of the magical blue arrow, which guides Tainá. It will be an adventure with a lot of interaction, learning about the Amazonian species of the place and respect for the environment.

To participate in the activity, however, minors need to register through a form and purchase a ticket to the arboretum at site of the Botanical Garden.

Visitors residing in the metropolitan area of ​​Rio de Janeiro pay R$17 to enter the Botanical Garden. The other values ​​are R$ 27, for visitors residing in Brazil; R$ 50, for foreigners from Mercosur countries; and R$ 67, for foreigners. Children up to 5 years old do not pay.

Musal

Also in celebration of Children’s Day, the Aerospace Museum (Musal) prepared a special free event for this audience. Celebrated on October 12 all over Brazil, the date appeared in 1924 and fell in the taste of the population, becoming a kind of tribute to children and all the magic present in this phase of life, highlighted the direction of Musal.

Brazil was a pioneer in dedicating an entire day to celebrate and honor children. It all started in 1923, during the 3rd South American Children’s Congress, when then federal deputy Galdino do Valle Filho suggested the creation of a national day dedicated to children. On November 5, 1924, through Decree No. 4,867, President Artur Bernardes made October 12 official Children’s Day.

At the Aerospace Museum, the entire day will be geared towards children, with recreational activities, aerial presentation with Commander Ferrari, ballooning and aircraft exhibition. The Parents and Children Race Against Pedophilia is also planned, promoted by the Instituto Federal Kids, a non-profit organization whose objective is to prevent and combat sexual abuse against children and adolescents.

Activities start at 9 am and go until 5 pm. Parking is free, and Musal asks visitors to bring a kilo of non-perishable food, which will be donated to needy institutions. More information can be obtained at site of the Musal. The link to register for the Race Federal Kids Pais e Filhos Contra a Pedofilia is www.eventbrite.com.br/e/corrido-pais-e-filhos-contra-a-pedofilia-etapa-museu-aeroespacial-tickets-379649260157.

shopping malls

Until October 16, in celebration of Children’s Month, Shopping Metropolitano Barra, located in Barra da Tijuca, hosts Expo Shrek. The free exhibition is interactive, with sound and movement in the windows, and it houses 16 themed stations inspired by the films of the character Shrek, in addition to narrating the fable and its most emblematic moments. The goal is to involve the audience in this classic success story for children and adults.

At the tour through the interactive exhibition, visitors stroll through the lands of So Far, with the right to pass through the swamp and to meet the most beloved ogre in the world and his gang, such as Donkey and Puss in Boots. The attraction also welcomes the public with 3D characters, simulating a storytelling. Visitors can still interact with the story by activating levers, buttons and pulleys, which bring the characters to life in the 16 stations. On Sundays, the Met will also have a space where Shrek and Puss in Boots welcome visitors.

Other shopping center that currently offers special programming for children is the Multicenter Itaipu, located in the Oceanic Region of Niterói. There will be several activities on site, from 4pm to 6pm, including playful action with characters living heroes and princesses, who interact with the little ones and distribute themed children’s tattoos; workshop slime; artistic face makeup and mania ball.

Libraries, parks and rooms

Children’s Day is traditionally celebrated on October 12, but throughout the month, public spaces of the state government will celebrate the date. A variety of recreational attractions have been prepared by various state agencies.

At the Biblioteca Parque Estadual – Centro, for example, children will have access to storytelling, children’s cinema and recreation for free. The screenings will be divided into eight different dates throughout the month of October. In the libraries of Rocinha and Manguinhos, the actions will take place on October 12 and 18, respectively, with different activities. In Rocinha, there will also be a cinema session.

Under the Integrated City program, the cinema space inside the Youth Reference Center, in Jacarezinho, will screen the films Lion Kingat 11 am, and avatar, at 1 pm, today (12). And the kids will have popcorn and guarana. The initiative is the result of a partnership between the State Department of Community Action and Youth of Rio and the State Arts Foundation (Funarj), linked to the State Department of Culture and Creative Economy. At the Muzema unit, 50 children will depart from the community in the west of Rio in two buses to accompany two shows at Sala Cecília Meirelles.

Also through Funarj, ten shows were selected to be presented in their spaces, four of which were aimed at children. The groups will perform twice in each of Funarj’s three facilities: Teatro Mário Lago, in Vila Kennedy, Teatro Armando Gonzaga, in Marechal Hermes, and Teatro Arthur Azevedo, in Campo Grande.

Sala Cecília Meireles, which is also a Funarj space, prepared a double program for Children’s Day. Today, at 4 pm, the special Petrobras Dia da Criança features the assembly of The One Note King and the blue butterfly, by Jorge Antunes. There are two plays with musicians, singers, actors and a mime.

The 2022 Season at Sala Cecília Meireles is sponsored by Petrobras and Vale. Tickets cost R$20 and can be purchased at the Sala box office or at link from 12 pm to 5 pm. or until the beginning of the concert.

CCBB Educational

In addition to Children’s Day, the CCBB Educativo program celebrates its 33rd anniversary today with free programming for audiences of all ages. The date will be set by the opening of the exhibition OSGEMEOS: our secrets, with interaction between educators and the public in the gallery throughout the day, in addition to visits to (Re)Discovering the CCBB. The mediated visits to the new exhibition OSGEMEOS: our secrets will be offered until January 23, 2023, at the Gallery, 1st floor.

Highlights are also the Story Time, at 1 pm and 3 pm this Wednesday, on the 1st floor, with the story The ibeji twins on a dancing adventureand the urban dance workshop followed by a presentation by the Street Dance Connection group, at 12:00, in the Espaço Conceito Banco do Brazil arena, on the ground floor of the Centro Cultural Banco do Brazil in Rio de Janeiro.

CCBB Educativo is an ongoing art-education program sponsored by Banco do Brazil, which develops educational activities to bring the public closer to the programming on display at the cultural center. In 2022, the program is carried out by Sapoti Projetos Culturais and offers mediated visits, an arts laboratory, storytelling, reading mediation, experiences for young children, meeting with teachers and events on commemorative dates. Activities are completely free.

Educators and visitors also visit the space that houses the CCBB to learn more about its architecture and history. The visit lasts one hour and is intended for spontaneous audiences. On CCBB’s anniversary, visits will be at 1 pm, 2 pm and 3 pm. Starting tomorrow, visits to (Re)Discovering the CCBB will be on Thursdays at 6pm and on Fridays at 11am. Location: Ground floor and BB Museum (4th floor).

Information and appointments can be obtained at the address or number (21) 3808-2070 and at email eventos.rj@programaccbbeducativo.com.br.

Festival

The International Language Exchange Festival – Special Edition – The Literature Experience celebrates Children’s Day with a wide free program. Just pick up your tickets at the CCBB box office one hour before each show.

For today, the festival invites Palhaça Rubra (alter-ego of the author Lu Lopes – Prêmio Jabuti), to premiere the show Showcaseat 11 am, at Theater 3. Next, the multi-artist Ivan Zigg presents Reading is a spectacle, multilingual performance, at 4 pm, in the same venue. The festival also features the musical by Tim Rescala, Pianissimo, in Theater 2, at 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm; and the show Tata the Pillowby Artesanal Cia de Teatro, which dialogues with animated theater, mixing puppets and actors, in Theater 2, at 11 am.

In the Bookstores of Travessa do Leblon, Ipanema and Botafogo, the Children’s Day program is also free. In Leblon, activities start at 11 am with Ler é um show, about the author and illustrator Ivan Zigg; at 15:00 there will be storytelling from the book game as you can; at 16:00, the book will be released stars, with a chat with the author Júlio Emílio Braz. To close the Travessa Leblon program, there will be, at 5:00 pm, a chat about the work of Luiz Antônio Aguiar, who will be present at the store.

In Travessa de Botafogo, at 3 pm, there will be stories from the books Sun with mouth of salt and Marvardus Virusfollowed by the book launch yellow ipeby Cristiane Tavares, at 5 pm, and the storytelling of the book the world of blueat 6:30 pm.

At the Ipanema store, the program starts at 6 pm, with the launch of the book Opera dramaturgy for children: culture and symbolism, by Karen Acioly. At the same time, the launch of the book Para Lygia Bojunga, the woman who lives in booksby Ana Letícia Leal.

Throughout the festival, there is programming online free until the 6th of November, on the Festival Internacional Intercâmbio de Linguagens YouTube channel. Among the attractions of today are The Brainless Museum, Elsa’s Fables and Children.