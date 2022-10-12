Women with cancer will get micropigmentation at the 10th Tattoo Week

In a fully face-to-face edition after the covid-19 pandemic, Tattoo Week reaches its tenth edition, in São Paulo, promoting tattoo donations for women with cancer. The event will be held at Expo Center Norte, in the northern part of São Paulo, between October 21st and 23rd.

Social actions are planned, such as 180 donations of micropigmentation of eyebrows and 20 paramedical micropigmentations for reconstruction of the areolas of the nipples for women with cancer.

Both actions will take place through the Arte com Paixão project, conceived by paramedic pigmentation artist Ana Savoy. To participate in these actions, you will need to present a medical certificate.

Also donated safety tattoos to patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension; and tattooing to cover women’s irreversible scars, an action that will have the participation of tattoo artist Letícia Marçal and Karlla Mendes with the We Are Diamonds Project.

Tattoo

The 10th edition of Tattoo Week will feature more than 650 booths from tattoo studios and companies and piercing, totaling more than 5 thousand exhibitors. there will also be shows by Di Ferrero and the bands Haikaiss, Big Up and Mato Seco, as well as a contest for the best tattoos.

The initiative will have the participation of oncologist Davi Liu, from the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), who will give an interview in podcast to address the incidence of breast cancer in Brazil and in the world and also clarify the ways to prevent the disease.

On Friday (21), visitors will be able to enter the site free of charge by donating 2 kilos of non-perishable food (with the exception of salt and sugar). The food collected will be delivered to Casa de Davi and the Instituto Brazil+Social/Driblando o Câncer Project. On Saturday (22) and Sunday (23), admission will be charged.

To sign up for the social action, simply access the Arte dom Paixão website.

The schedule and ticket sales for Tattoo Week are available at site of the event.