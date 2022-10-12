TV Brazil celebrates Children’s Day with a special circus and films

To entertain the kids and offer quality content for the whole family on Children’s Day, TV Brazil presents a series of special attractions in this Wednesday’s themed program (12). The channel shows a sequence of high-spirited productions to entertain audiences of all ages.

One of the highlights of the celebration is the unprecedented edition of Circos, a series with surprising numbers from the show by Marcos Frota’s troupe, starting at 2 pm. Soon after, two films brighten up the Family Session: animation Big Father, Big Sonat 3 pm, and the adventure spy by chanceat 16:45.

In the morning, the small group and teenagers can also enjoy the diversity of works on the public broadcaster. Track TV Brazil Animated goes on air at 8:15 am with the main drawings from the country and abroad. It still brings the coolest series that kids and young people love to watch.

Magic and charm captivate emotion

Children’s Day news at TV Brazil involve productions that combine the joy of the circus with the fascination of cinema and the courage of characters in a plot full of adventure. These attractions stimulate emotions to win the hearts and attention of kids.

In addition to the chance to see the programs they like the most, the public has an alternative with the platforms offered by the channel. Some of the exclusive content and several other children’s series tips for the little ones are available in the app TV Brazil Play to follow whenever and wherever you want.

Fun in the arena

The channel’s unprecedented circus show on Children’s Day entertains with incredible performances by talented artists from the country and abroad. Lasting one hour, the special Mirage Circus impresses with presentations that provoke laughter and others that generate admiration in the audience.

The arena is the stage for acrobatics, concentration and balance in the twirls of dancers, in the waddle of experienced jugglers and in the strength for trapeze artists to stand their ground. Magicians and clowns still transform expressions and encourage smiles on the small screen of TV Brazil.

That drama that accelerates the heart and makes you feel the beats in the chest is also present during the new episode produced especially for the documentary series circuses. The extreme motorcycle maneuvers cause anticipation in young people and adults who are amazed at the fabulous turns on the globe of death.

Plots with suspense and discoveries

daily movie band TV Brazil, the Family Session brings two productions of the seventh art dedicated to children. The channel shows the animated film Big Father, Big Son (2017), at 3 pm, and the adventure story spy by chance (2016), at 4:45 pm.

In the first attraction, a 13-year-old boy named Adam thinks he doesn’t have many friends. The boy sets out on a daring journey to unravel the mystery behind his long-lost father.

He soon understands that his father is the legendary Big Foot, who hid in the woods for years to defend himself and his family. He wants to protect them from HairCo., a large company eager to carry out scientific experiments with its special DNA.

As father and son begin to make up for lost time, Adam soon realizes that he too has unimaginable super powers. However, little do they know that the HairCo. is about to meet the two after finding the tracks left by Adam along the way.

The second film of the afternoon follows the routine of Tim, a 10-year-old boy. The boy moves with his family to an old hotel located in the coastal region of the country. He struggles to adapt to his new home until he meets Simon, a peculiar boy just awakened from a deep sleep that has kept him trapped, without any contact with society, since 1974.

The pair strike up a friendship as Simon adjusts to today’s world and Tim adjusts to his new home. When Tim decides to help Simon face his current reality, the boy discovers that his new friend is a former spy. From there, they embark on an incredible adventure.

TV Brazil Animated

The children’s attractions range is a differential of the TV Brazil with several quality productions. The session features advertising-free series and cartoons aimed at children and young people, from Monday to Friday, starting at 8:15 am.



SOS Fada Manu TV Brazil – TV Brazil

With four hours a day, the TV Brazil Animated has a huge variety of animations and series acclaimed by young viewers and their parents. The contents distributed by the station amuse the gang and pique their curiosity with fascinating plots adapted to the age of the segment.

The little ones can follow the Brazilian stories that are successful with the kids here and abroad like SOS Fada Manu. The track still features renowned international content such as mighty mike and I’m a genius.



Blue Building Detectives (DPA) TV Brazil – TV Brazil

THE TV Brazil it still shows series that have enchanted teenagers for generations. Seasons of plots such as Detetives do Prédio Azul (DPA) and Valentins have a free window on open television. Young people can still enjoy cooking with the tasty tips from the Tem Criança na Cozinha program.

Live and on demand

Follow the programming of TV Brazil through the open channel, pay TV and satellite dish. tune in

Your favorite shows are on TV Brazil Playfur site or by application (app) on smartphone. The app can be downloaded for free and is available for android and iOS. Also watch on WebTV

Service

Circus – Wednesday, 10/12, at 2 pm, at TV Brazil

Family Session – Big Father, Big Son – Wednesday, 10/12, at 3 pm, at TV Brazil

Family Session – spy by chance – Wednesday, 10/12, at 4:45 pm, at TV Brazil

TV Brazil Animated – Monday to Friday at 8:15 am at TV Brazil

Facebook

twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok