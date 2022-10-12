Corinthians and Flamengo duel in the 1st game of the Copa do Brazil final

Corinthians and Flamengo play on Wednesday night (12), in São Paulo, the first leg of the final of the Copa do Brazil. Better known as “Clássico do Povo”, for bringing together the two biggest fans in the country, the duel will bring together clubs that seek the fourth championship. This year, in a playoff for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, the Cariocas got the best of both matches (round trip). In the Brazilian Championship, Timão won in June. The first match for the Copa do Brazil title, starting at 21:45 (Brasília time) at Neo Química Arena, will be broadcast live from National Radiowith narration by André Luiz Mendes, comments by Waldir Luiz and reporting by Bruno Mendes.

It’s been four years since Corinthians’ last final in the Copa do Brazil, when it lost the title to Cruzeiro, six-time champion of the tournament. Tonight, the team led by Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira, will be able to count on the right-back Rafael Ramos and the midfielder Maycon, already recovered from injury. Goalkeeper Cássio will also be at the coach’s disposal, after recovering from the trauma to his foot, suffered on the 4th, in the confrontation against Juventude for the Brazileirão.

The likely lineup of Timon tonight should be with Cassio; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito (Adson or Ramiro), Yuri Alberto and Róger Guedes.

Flamengo wants to break a five-year fast without lifting the Copa do Brazil trophy. In 2017, Rubro-Negro was runner-up after losing the final to Cruzeiro. To boost the team’s morale, the entire cast traveled to São Paulo, including Bruno Henrique and Rodrigo Caio – both recovering from knee surgery – and the last hired Varela and Pulgar, who are not registered for the competition.

The expectation is that coach Dorival Júnior will select Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís tonight; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Peter and Gabriel.