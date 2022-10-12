Check out what opens and closes in São Paulo on this Wednesday’s holiday

This Wednesday (12), with the national holiday of Nossa Senhora Aparecida, patron saint of Brazil, several public, state and municipal services may be affected in São Paulo. Urgent and emergency hospitals operate normally. Banks, in turn, will not work.

State hospitals will maintain operation for urgencies and emergencies, both in emergency rooms and in inpatient and surgical centers. The Elderly Reference Center (CRI Norte) and the Paulista Institute of Geriatrics and Gerontology, as well as Specialty Medical Outpatient Clinics (AMEs) and Specialized Medicines Pharmacies, will not work. Calls will resume on Thursday (13).

Some units of the municipal health services work with a change of schedule. hospitals, emergency rooms, emergency care units, the Toxicological Emergency Laboratory, the Urgency and Emergency Regulatory Complex, the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and the Poison Control Center will operate normally. The Ambulatory Medical Assistance (AMA) and Basic Integrated Health Unit services are open from 7 am to 7 pm, including for vaccination.

On the other hand, the following will be closed in the municipality: UBSs, Specialty Outpatient Clinics, Hospitals Day 12:00, Psychosocial Care Center (Caps) II, Cooperative and Coexistence Centers, Specialized Rehabilitation Centers, Units of the Municipal Network Specialized in sexually transmitted infections, hospitals veterinary public and the Municipal Center for the Adoption of Dogs and Cats, in addition to Health Surveillance Units.

Hospitals Dia 24h and Caps III will only meet internal demands. There will be a shift in the Epidemiological Surveillance Division and the Zoonoses Surveillance Division.

banks

Banks will not open this Wednesday. According to the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), the self-service areas will be available to customers, as well as the digital and remote channels of banks, such as apps. Anyone who has consumer bills and bills due on this date will be able to pay interest-free on the next business day.

Poupatempo units across the state will be closed. During the holiday, digital options are still available on the program’s electronic channels.

The trains, the Metro and the metropolitan buses will have a change in operation, in some cases, with a longer interval, similar to Saturday or Sunday. The public companies and concessionaires that manage the system will monitor the operation and make adjustments to the circulation if necessary.

Bom Prato will only work at 25 de Março, Brás, Campos Elísios, Guaianases, Lapa and São Mateus units. In all, the program has 63 restaurants.