Check the agenda of presidential candidates this Wednesday (10/12)

This is the agenda for this Wednesday (12) of the candidates who are in the second round of the presidential race. The second round of the election will be on October 30th.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) arrives this Wednesday (12) at Pampulha Airport, in Belo Horizonte, at 8:30 am. Then, he will move to the temple of the World Church of the Power of God, in the central region of the capital of Minas Gerais.

Lula (EN): At 10 am, the candidate will be walking on Estrada do Itararé, in Complexo do Alemão, Rio de Janeiro. At 4pm, Lulu will participate in the Brazil da Esperança walk in Salvador (BA)