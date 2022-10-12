Supreme holds new conciliation hearing on ICMS collection

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) held today (11) another hearing of the commission that seeks conciliation between states and the federal government on the compensation of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on essential products, such as fuel, electricity, communications and public transport.

At today’s meeting, the parties discussed the Union’s legal competence to address the issue, given that ICMS is a state tax. The way of compensating the states for revenue losses and the guarantee of minimum transfers were also topics of debate. The next group meetings are scheduled for October 19 and 25.

The work of the commission should go until November 4 of this year. The group is also made up of representatives from the Senate, the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Audit Court (TCU).

The issue is discussed in the action in which President Jair Bolsonaro defends the limitation of the tax rate, in the 26 states and the Federal District. The legal impasse began after the enactment of Complementary Law 192/2022. With the law, states were prevented from charging more than 17% or 18% of ICMS on these goods and services.

Local governments claim that the laws dealing with ICMS on fuels hinder the states’ budget programming and generate revenue losses.