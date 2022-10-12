Government restructures Funai and dissolves regional committees

The federal government has promoted changes in the statute of the National Indian Foundation (Funai) and in the way in which the indigenous body under the Ministry of Justice and Public Security fills its commission and trust positions.

The new statute, as well as the changes in the entity‘s Positions Chart, are contained in Decree nº 11.226, published in the Official Diary of the Union yesterday (10). According to the text of the decree, the changes will take effect on October 27 next.

Among the main statutory changes introduced by the decree is the extinction of the so-called Regional Committees, instances of social participation created in 2009.

In 2017, when Decree No. 9,010 was published, the regional committees were considered one of the three collegiate bodies of the foundation, alongside the collegiate board and the fiscal council.

On its website, Funai classifies regional committees as “spaces for exercising citizenship”, “regional instance of planning, articulation, shared management and social control” and “a space where indigenous people, servants of the foundation and other federal government agencies jointly plan the actions of the Regional Coordination, monitor their execution and evaluate the results of the indigenist policy”.

Federal deputy Joenia Wapichana (Rede-RR) filed today, in the Chamber of Deputies, a draft legislative decree to try to suspend the effects of the government decree. For the parliamentarian, with the entry into force of Decree No. 11,226, “indigenous peoples lose a large space for social participation that should be given by regional committees”.

“We are still concerned about the lack of detail and purpose of the decentralized units”, maintains the deputy in the justification of her project.

Other changes

The most recent restructuring of the indigenist agency also promotes other changes, such as the creation of a coordination linked to the presidency’s office of the foundation itself, which will be responsible for actions of “management of income from indigenous heritage”. Two other positions will be reassigned to the performance of functions related to the promotion of social rights and citizenship of the communities served by the regional coordinations of Juruá and Ribeirão Cascalheira. Seven positions will also be created for assistants in the Juruá Regional Coordination, in order to match its organizational structure to that of other regional bodies.

In a note released today (11), Funai states that its new statute seeks to improve the quality of the public service, preserving the structure of the foundation and the organization and administrative modernization of the body and welcoming “priority adjustments not met by previous restructuring decrees”. .

“With the new statute, it will be possible to guarantee the efficiency in the use of available resources without increasing expenses within the scope of the direct, autarchic and foundational administration of the Executive Power”, adds the foundation, explaining that the decree published yesterday extinguishes the current positions of Management and Superior Advisory Services (DAS), the Commissioned Functions of the Executive Branch (FCPE), the Technical Commissioned Functions (FCT) and the Rewarded Functions (FG), while “keeping strong” both regional coordination and local techniques.