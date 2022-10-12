BrazilBrazil

Chamber approves MP that provides autonomy to the national data agency

The Chamber of Deputies approved this to haveThis Tuesday (11) the provisional measure (MP) that provides administrative and financial independence to the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD), the federal body responsible for inspecting and enforcing the General Data Protection Law.

The matter goes to the Senate for analysis and must be voted on by the october 24 so as not to lose its validity. Created in 2019, the ANPD is responsible for editing rules and supervising procedures for the protection of personal data, as well as applying sanctions.

To avoid the administrative discontinuity of the National Data Protection Authority, the text establishes the creation of the commissioned position for the director-president of the ANPD, without increasing expenses, and that current servers are allocated in the new autarchy.

The matter also provides for other rules for requisitioning personnel, transfer of assets and personnel and the provision of an act to regulate the transition of the ANPD from a body linked to the Presidency to an independent autarchy.

Another provisional measure approved was the extension, for up to two years, of the temporary contracts of 393 census analysts from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The MP goes to the Senate for analysis.

The MP was edited in June by the Executive Branch with the justification that the Census was scheduled to take place from of August and there was not enough time to carry out a new selection process and adequate training for any new temporary employees.

According to the rapporteur, congressman Ronaldo Martins (Republicans-CE), the Census allows mapping the socioeconomic conditions of each part of Brazil. “The data collected helps the Executive and Legislative Powers in the implementation of fundamental rights provided for in the Federal Constitution and in ordinary legislation”, he argued.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

