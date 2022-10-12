Chamber approves project that allocates R$ 2 billion to Santas Casas

The Chamber of Deputies approved, by 383 votes in favor and 3 votes against, in this on Tuesday (11) the bill that allocates R$ 2 billion to the cost of services provided by Santas Casas. Private non-profit entities complement the service provided by the Unified Health System (SUS).

According to the text, the resources will originate from balances of transfers from the Union contained in the health and social assistance funds of states, Federal District and municipalities, which can be used until the end of 2023. If the balances are insufficient for the payment of Santas Casas, the Union may transfer the difference. If there is a surplus of resources, they can be applied to other health actions.

The rapporteur, deputy Antonio Brito (PSD-BA), stated that there will be no increase in Union spending because the balances in accounts created before 2018 will be returned to the Union, so that they finance aid to Santas Casas. The objective is to contribute to the economic-financial sustainability of these institutions in the maintenance of services.

Financial assistance to Santas Casas will be based on parameters to be defined by the Federal Executive Power, with a guarantee of wide publicity. The rules for the payments of the entities will be defined by the Executive Power. The text determines transparency in transfers and requires the transfer of credits within 30 days from the date of publication of the parameters.

The entities will receive the resources even if they have debts in relation to taxes and contributions, except debts with social security. They not to account for the application of resources to the respective state, district or municipal health funds.

*With information from the Chamber Agency