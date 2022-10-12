Senate approves MP on sanitary barriers in indigenous lands

The Senate today approved Provisional Measure No. 1,121/2022, which provides for the installation of protective sanitary barriers in indigenous areas to control the transit of people and goods directed to these areas. The objective is to prevent the contagion and spread of covid-19 in these areas. The text goes on for promulgation.

According to the text, sanitary barriers must be composed primarily of federal public servants or military personnel and, eventually, public servants and military personnel from states, the Federal District or municipalities requested by the Minister of Justice and Public Security, “delegation permitted”. The Minister of Justice can edit complementary acts for the effective fulfillment of health protection.

The MP was originally edited in early June, determining the immediate installation of these barriers. With its approval, it becomes law. Other Provisional Measures with the same purpose issued in 2020 and 2021 were approved by Congress, but the laws originated from them provided for a specific period of validity of the authorization. The last rule was in effect until December last year.

“The merit of these initiatives lies in the fact that, with the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, it has become imperative to prevent the spread of the disease among native peoples”, said the MP’s rapporteur, Senator Paulo Rocha (PT- PA), in its opinion.

“It is known that the main sources of contamination are contact with health professionals; proximity to miners and land grabbers and disrespect for health measures by institutions authorized to make emergency aid payments,” he added.

According to the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (Apib), 1,324 indigenous people have died from Covid-19 since March 2020, with 162 peoples affected and more than 75,000 confirmed cases so far.

*with information from the Senate Agency