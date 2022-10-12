BrazilBrazil

TSE maintains decision that barred Bitcoin Pharaoh's candidacy

Unanimously, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) upheld today (11) the decision that denied the registration of the candidacy for federal deputy of Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, known as Pharaoh of Bitcoins.

Glaidson is in prison and won about 37,000 votes in the first round, but was not elected. He ran for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies for the Christian Democracy party.

He owns the company GAS Consultoria e Tecnologia, based in Cabo Frio (RJ), in the lakes region of Rio de Janeiro, accused of operating a system of financial pyramids involving digital currencies and causing losses to investors.

Last month, the Regional Electoral Court (TRE-RJ) rejected Glaidson’s candidacy. The court held that the candidate was ineligible at the time he applied for registration for exercising the function of management in a financial company that is subject to judicial liquidation. The ban is provided for in the Clean Record Law.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

