Covid-19: Brazil records 7,350 cases 86 deaths in 24 hours

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has recorded 686,963 deaths from covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin released today (11) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 34,731,539.

In 24 hours, 7,350 new cases were recorded. In the same period, 86 deaths of victims of the virus were confirmed.

Also according to the bulletin, 33,937,059 people have recovered from the disease and 107,517 cases are being monitored. Today’s bulletin does not bring updated data from Ceará and updated deaths from Mato Grosso do Sul.





States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 6.11 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.88 million) and Paraná (2.75 million). The smallest number of cases is registered in Acre (149.7 thousand). Then appears Roraima (175.1 thousand) and Amapá (178.3 thousand).

Regarding deaths, according to the most recent data available, São Paulo has the highest number (175,152), followed by Rio de Janeiro (75,765) and Minas Gerais (63,820). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2,029), Amapá (2,164) and Roraima (2,173).

Vaccination

To date, 485.2 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, with 180 million as the first dose and 161.6 million as the second dose. The single dose was given to 5 million people. Another 99.3 million received the first booster dose and 34.4 million were vaccinated with the second booster dose.