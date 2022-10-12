Fight against hunger: Brazil takes actions to the Food Safety Committee

The Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, participated this Tuesday (12) in the 50th session of the Committee on World Food Security, the main international forum dedicated to the topic, in Rome, at the headquarters of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) .

“FAO this year has an important role in this world state, especially in this post-pandemic period. [de covid-19] where there has been an increase in poverty in the world and Brazil, as world leaders in grain production and one of the main responsible for ensuring this food security, is playing a role of cooperation here”, said the minister in an interview with the program. The Voice of Brazil this Tuesday (11). According to him, Brazil cooperates both with food production and with knowledge.

According to Ronaldo Bento, our country renewed for another five years with FAO. “Brazil has many successful examples to be placed as good practices around the world and is being considered by FAO, as well as by the [Organização das Nações Unidas] UN and other international organizations, as essential in confronting food insecurity in the world”.

A study by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), released last month, points out that about 828 million people in the world are not sure if they will have their next meal.

Brazil aid

In the program, the minister also spoke about Auxílio Brazil, a Brazilian tool to fight hunger. The benefit had the payment of October in advance by one week. Across the country, 21 million families receive the aid, aimed at those who live in a situation of social vulnerability. “Our economy is growing, Brazil is at a unique moment in terms of economic development and walking hand in hand with social protection”.

consigned

The minister also pointed out that Caixa is already offering payroll-deductible loans to Auxílio Brazil beneficiaries. “This is a process that we are doing to democratize formal access to credit for families in situations of social vulnerability”; said the minister, and added: “now we arrive with the consignment as another tool to overcome poverty, where these families can exchange an expensive debt for a cheaper one”.

According to the minister, the ordinance that regulated access to this credit provides that there will be no extra fees, that the interest rate cap is 3.5% per month and that beneficiaries can only commit a maximum of 40% over the value of BRL 400.

Watch the full interview: