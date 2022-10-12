Tarcísio de Freitas promises that, if elected, he will bet on telehealth

In view of the Hospital das Clínicas (HC), in the capital of São Paulo, the candidate for governor of the state of São Paulo for the Progressistas, Tarcísio de Freitas, said today (11) that, if elected, he will invest in telehealth to mitigate the demand for teams of family health in non-complex cases.

“We increase the effectiveness of primary care and manage to provide what is the objective of the entire health system, which is to increase access, increase quality and reduce cost”, he said, after visiting the HC of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo. of Sao Paulo (USP).

The candidate for the government of São Paulo also stated that telehealth will be able to serve cases in which there is no need for the patient to travel long distances in search of a hospital. “It will be important for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as hypertension and diabetes, so that the drug reaches the person’s home. It’s the way, it’s the future,” he said.