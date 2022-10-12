Haddad receives support from councilors of Baixada Santista

The PT candidate for the government of the state of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad, received this afternoon (11) the support of 20 councilors from cities in Baixada Santista. The candidate, who visited the city of Santos (SP) on Tuesday, also had a meeting with activists and social movements in Praça Mauá.

“We have an obligation to defend the Lula-Alckmin, Haddad-Lúcia França ticket a lot until the 30th, because the two elections are very much combined. People who will vote for Lula in general will vote for me, because it will be the first time that we will have two super-attuned and progressive governments governing the country”, said Haddad.

The candidate also stated that he was against the privatization of the control of companies such as Sabesp and the Port of Santos. “Here at the port of Santos, we can also form partnerships in relation to the terminals, but without losing control of the port authority,” he said.