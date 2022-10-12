Economy Minister discusses world inflation at IMF event

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, participated in five meetings on the first day of the agenda at the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank today (11) in Washington, United States. Among the topics discussed are world inflation, food security, energy and the fight against poverty.

The day began with a meeting with finance and agriculture ministers from the G20 countries, the group of 20 largest economies on the planet. According to the ministry, Paulo Guedes spoke about Brazil‘s role in guaranteeing the planet’s food security and said that Brazil is managing to face the disorder in food production chains.

For the minister, other countries have seen Brazil as an important player in the post-pandemic world economy. In Guedes’ assessment, the country was able to face the health crisis and fight poverty through emergency aid, without compromising the rules of fiscal responsibility. According to him, the structural reforms and the stimulus to private investments make it possible for the Brazilian economy to recover.

Mexico

In the second appointment of the day, Guedes participated in a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Finance of Mexico, Rogelio Ramírez. At the time, he said that Brazil and Mexico faced the effects of the pandemic with fiscal and monetary discipline. According to the Ministry of Economy, the two talked about improving the business environment for cross-investment between the two countries.

According to Guedes, Mexico wants to buy more agricultural and agro-industrial products from Brazil and wants to export more cars. The minister, however, stated that Brazil seeks to preserve its industrial park and follows local content rules in the production of vehicles.

world Bank

Guedes also met with representatives of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). During the afternoon, he participated in the meeting of the Brazil group at the World Bank, also formed by Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Philippines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

Finally, the minister met with representatives of the Brazil-United States Business Council (Cebeu). The meeting brought together businessmen from the financial, logistics, chemical, technology, agribusiness, pharmaceutical, oil and gas sectors, among others.