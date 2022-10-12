Lula receives support from politicians from Baixada Fluminense

Candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) spent the day in the Baixada Fluminense, metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, this Tuesday (11), where he walked and held a rally in Belford Roxo. In the city, he received the support of Mayor Waguinho (União Brazil), and other politicians in the region. The municipal manager is evangelical and has made the bridge with the segment in favor of the PT.

One of the candidate’s goals is to increase the number of votes in the city, where the PT had 38.9% of valid votes in the first round of elections.

“Be assured, we are going to win the elections in the state of Rio. We are going to give Belford Roxo a beating,” Lula said during a rally. Before the event, he took a walk through the streets of the city, with the participation of hundreds of supporters. He then gave a press conference, alongside allied politicians.

Also during the rally, Lula promised investments in the area of ​​education. “The working people of this country don’t just want to be bricklayers, they want to be engineers, doctors, diplomats and lawyers,” he said.

In a speech addressed to the evangelical public, Lula recalled that his government never persecuted churches and cited the law of religious freedom and the national day of the March for Jesus. In the first case, in 2003, the president signed law 10,825, which defines religious organizations and political parties as legal entities governed by private law, and guarantees freedom for churches to be created. In 2009, the law creating the National Day of the March for Jesus was enacted.

Lula remains in the state of Rio de Janeiro this Wednesday morning, where he will participate in a walk in Complexo do Alemão, in the capital. After that, the former president leaves for Salvador, where he takes part in an afternoon walk.