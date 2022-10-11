ANA launches system portal on dams

The National Water Agency launched today (10) the portal of the New National Information System on Dam Safety (SNISB), during an online seminar aimed at entities, entrepreneurs and public servants.

The system is made up of a consolidated register of information on dams for multiple uses of water, electricity generation, industrial waste containment and mining tailings containment. The purpose of the system is to reduce the occurrence of accidents with dams. It is a system for collecting and processing data on dams.

The new SNISB had its performance improved so that access to data from more than 23 thousand dams is faster. In addition, changes were implemented to translate dam safety for anyone accessing the system. The new SNISB portal can be accessed on the system page.

“Our idea is to integrate our systems, making them more accessible to society, improving the user experience and improving the availability of information”, explained ANA director Vitor Saback. The portal allows the consultation of a dam, with access to its technical data, such as height and capacity, and the supervisory entity of that dam, among other information.