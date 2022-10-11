Electoral discharge certificate is issued again

As of this Monday (10), the voter can re-issue the certificate that proves to be even with the electoral obligations. The document can be issued on the internet, on the portal of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and regional electoral courts, as well as on cell phones, through the e-Título application.

Broadcasting was suspended the week after the first round of elections, from October 3 to 9, according to electoral rules. This will take place from October 31 to November 7, after the second round of voting.

Without being even with the Electoral Justice, the voter may be prevented from registering for a contest or taking office in public office, for example. Those who already have a public job may not receive wages, remuneration, salary or earnings, among other restrictions. The issuance of a passport, for example, also requires electoral regularity, although it is not necessary to present the certificate.

To be even with the Electoral Justice, it is necessary to have voted in all past elections or to justify absences. The voter also cannot have failed to respond to calls to work as a poll worker. If it is irregular, it is necessary to regularize the situation through fines.

Certificate

To issue the certificate, simply enter the TSE portal and, in the menu on the right, click on Electoral Discharge, on the All Services tab. Then, just fill in some personal data and issue the certificate, which is always free. The TSE warns that some websites apply scams and charge for the service, violating the Consumer Defense Code.

In the e-Título, just click on My Options and then on Electoral Discharge. The certificate will appear automatically if everything is in order.