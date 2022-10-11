Petrobras announces a 5% reduction in the price of natural gas

Petrobras announced today (10) that the price practiced in the commercialization of natural gas with distributors will suffer an average reduction of 5%. The new values ​​will be updated on November 1st and will be in force until January 2023. The final adjustment passed on to the consumer is uncertain, since other factors influence the market such as the profit margins of distributors and resellers and federal taxes and state.

This is the second update announced in 2022. In May, there was a 19% increase. Since 2016, Petrobras has adopted the Import Parity Price Policy (PPI), which links the prices practiced in the country to those practiced in the international market, based on the price of a barrel of Brent oil, which is calculated in dollars.

According to a statement released by the state-owned company, the reduction respects contracts agreed with the distributors. Petrobras reports that, in the last quarter, oil fell by 11.5% and the exchange rate depreciated by 6.5%. The state-owned company also said that it practices a quarterly update on the price of natural gas to mitigate momentary volatilities and alleviate the impact of sudden and occasional fluctuations in the foreign market, ensuring greater predictability.

“The contracts are public and published on the website of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP)”, says the note from Petrobras.

For cylinders based on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the readjustment does not generate impacts. The measure should mainly benefit residents who consume piped natural gas and drivers with cars that use Vehicular Natural Gas (CNG). Industry sectors that use natural gas as an energy source are also favored. This occurs, for example, in chemical, metallurgical, pharmaceutical and textile production.