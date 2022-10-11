Caixa customers report application and website instability

Caixa Econômica Federal customers have been reporting problems with the bank’s app and website since early in the morning. According to reports on social media, it is not possible to make transfers via Pix or other types of value transfers throughout this Monday (10).

According to customers, when trying to transfer values, the following message has appeared: “Transaction unavailable. Please login again and try again in a few moments”.

The website Downdetector, which monitors service complaints, has been reporting problems from Caixa customers since 8 am, with a peak around 2 pm, when there were 195 simultaneous complaints. At around 5:20 pm, the volume of complaints continued above normal, but at a lower intensity, with 24 complaints.

According to the page, the usual average corresponds to three complaints per minute. Of the total complaints registered today, 60% are related to difficulties with Pix, 24% represent problems logging in to the bank’s website and 16% in other operations on the page.

In a note, Caixa denied problems with Pix, but confirmed instability in internet banking. According to the institution, the problem is being resolved during the afternoon.

“Caixa informs that the Pix service on the Caixa Tem app is operating normally this Monday. Through internet banking, there was a brief intermittence in the early afternoon for sending values. The process is under normalization for all customers”, informed the bank’s press office.

occurrences

This is not the first time in recent weeks that customers have faced problems with applications and electronic systems of financial institutions. On the 29th, account holders reported instability in Pix in several banks. At the time, the BC reported that the systems were working normally.

On the last day 5, the Nubank application had problems. On the same day, the bank reported that the tool had temporary fluctuations caused by routine updates.