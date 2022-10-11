Experts highlight safety of full polio vaccination

Vaccination against polio was able to eradicate the disease from entire continents, it has evolved with the arrival of more advanced technologies and has been keeping the disease away from Brazilian children for more than 30 years. Even so, the drop in vaccine coverage has been a matter of concern for researchers in the area, who guarantee that the complete vaccination schedule proposed by the National Immunization Program (PNI) protects children against infantile paralysis and practically eliminates the possibility of adverse events occurring. serious.

In Brazil, all babies must receive the inactivated polio vaccine (VIP) at 2 months, 4 months and 6 months of age. This vaccine has been injected since 2012, and its use has made immunization against polio safer, because the content of the vaccine is the “dead” virus, inactivated, which eliminates any risk of viral replication after vaccination.

Already immunized with these three doses, Brazilian children should receive the famous drops of oral polio vaccine (VOP), at 15 months and 4 years of age, as a booster in immunization. The practicality of the vaccine also makes it used in mass vaccination campaigns, such as the one carried out by the Ministry of Health, between August 8 and September 30.

When the oral vaccine is administered without the inactivated vaccine having been applied first, there is an extremely rare risk that the attenuated virus, present in the droplets, causes adverse events, such as paralysis itself, explains the vice president of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations ( SBIm), Isabela Ballalai. The doctor recalls that cases like this have also been eradicated in Brazil since the vaccination schedule now has three doses of the inactivated vaccine.

“Since Brazil started vaccination with the first three doses [em 2012], no more cases of vaccine polio were seen. Before that, the incidence was one case for every 2.450 million doses applied”, explains Isabela Ballalai. “The most important thing is that all children have taken the VIP, because they will be protected from the vaccine virus, they will be protected when they take the OPV and they will be protected if we have an outbreak of any of the types of poliovirus”.

Research in Pará

When ruling out that the case of a child with acute flaccid paralysis in Pará could be poliomyelitis caused by the wild strain virus, the Ministry of Health indicated the possibility that the symptom was caused by an improper vaccination. “In the child’s vaccination book there is no record of inactivated polio vaccine (VIP), which must be administered before the OPV (of the drops). In general, the oral polio vaccine (OPV) is well tolerated, and is very rarely associated It is noteworthy that the risk of acute flaccid paralysis with OPV is very rare and that when OPV is applied as a booster after the basic regimen with the VIP vaccine, this risk is practically nil”, the ministry reported.

The folder also released figures that prove the safety of the vaccine against poliomyelitis. “From 1989 to 2012, of 764 million doses of OPV administered to children across the country, there were only 50 cases of vaccinal polio. country”.

The case of flaccid paralysis in Pará is still being investigated by the Pará State Health Department and the Ministry of Health, and other diagnostic hypotheses have not yet been ruled out, such as Guillain Barré Syndrome. According to the ministry, the child was treated on an outpatient basis, was not hospitalized and is progressing well, with recovery of muscle strength. Another point that the folder emphasizes is that the type of poliovirus detected is not transmissible and does not change the epidemiological scenario in the national territory, where there have been no confirmed cases of poliomyelitis since 1989.

Isabella Ballalai explained that the investigation to be carried out also involves sequencing the poliovirus found in the child’s feces. “The fact that the vaccine virus was found in the feces of a child who received the oral vaccine does not mean that she has a flaccid paralysis caused by the virus. For her to have this response, it is necessary to investigate other causes, and identify the sequencing of this virus to know if it is the virus of that vaccine”, he says. “We are still waiting for the sequencing of this virus to give it a name and surname.”

The doctor adds that cases of paralysis caused by the vaccine virus are usually associated with situations such as malnutrition and immunosuppression, and that there is no risk of an outbreak due to the detection of poliovirus. “There’s no need to panic, and what we have to do is vaccinate children under five, bring them up to date with the calendar.”

Vaccination coverage

For the president of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, Marco Aurélio Sáfadi, regardless of the outcome of the investigation of the case in Pará, it is necessary to make it clear to parents and guardians of children that the vaccination schedule against poliomyelitis is safe and must be complied with. in full.

“The message that must be left for parents is that the vaccination schedule that Brazil adopts for poliomyelitis is free from any type of risk once it is obeyed”, said Sáfadi, who highlighted the safety of the oral vaccine and its role in prevention of tens of thousands of cases of infantile paralysis. “Even at the time when vaccination was only done with this vaccine, [o vírus vacinal] it was a very rare event, an event that occurred once in every 1 or 2 million children vaccinated. The vaccine is so safe that it has contributed to eliminating the disease here in the country for over 30 years.”

The coordinator of the Childhood Health Observatory (Observa Infância) of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), Patrícia Boccolini, said that the oral vaccine has an important contribution to the public health system and should not be feared by those responsible.

“Both VIP and VOP have a purpose. VOP is very important to us, it’s crucial in our calendar”, he says. “Here in Brazil, we think from the point of view that VOP is practical. It doesn’t need any professional with so much expertise to apply it, because they are drops. It is also easy to transport, easy to refrigerate. It has numerous advantages and countless why for us to still be applying”.

The Fiocruz researcher asks that parents do not fail to immunize children with all the doses provided for in the PNI calendar, because Brazil is in a worrying situation, with low vaccine coverage for various diseases.

According to the National Immunization Program Information System (SI-PNI), the predicted doses for the inactivated polio vaccine reached the target of 95% of the target audience for the last time in 2015, when coverage was 98.29 % of children born that year.

After 2016, coverage dropped to less than 90%, reaching 84.19% in 2019. In 2020, the covid-19 pandemic impacted the coverage of several vaccines, and this immunizer reached only 76.15% of babies. In 2021, the percentage was below 70% for the first time, with 69.9%. In Pará, where the suspicion was registered, the percentage was even lower, 55.73%.

The problem is not limited to Brazil, and the Pan American Health Organization has listed the country and seven other Latin American nations as high-risk areas for the reintroduction of polio.