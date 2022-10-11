IPEM-SP gives tips on shopping for Children’s Day

The Institute of Weights and Measures of the State of São Paulo (Ipem-SP) found irregularities in several toys that were being sold in stores in the capital and in the interior.

In the Children’s Day Operation, carried out last week, Ipem found flaws such as the lack of the seal of the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro), absence of information such as the manufacturer’s address and even lack of attention notice because the toy contains metallic objects that could pose a risk to the child’s health. The Inmetro seal proves that the product has been tested and approved and is a safe object.

“The inspection teams checked toys, bicycles, cribs, strollers for children and feeding chairs in order to detect the presence of the Inmetro seal on the items sold, the main guarantee that the product complies with safety standards. This year, errors were found in toys”, said the superintendent of Ipem-SP, Ricardo Camargo.

The survey was carried out between October 3 and 7 in the capital of São Paulo and in the cities of Campinas, Marília, Paulínia, Pereira Barreto, Piracicaba, Pirajuí, Taubaté, Valinhos and Vinhedo.

During the inspection, Ipem observed 23,789 products and found irregularities in 4,222. Inspection took place in 194 small, medium and large stores, of which 29 were fined for problems. The establishments and manufacturers that were caught with irregular products have ten working days to present a defense to Ipem.

Tips

Ipem-SP recommends parents and guardians to be careful when buying gifts for their children on Children’s Day. One of Ipem’s tips is to check if the toy has the Inmetro seal and age indication, always considering the child’s age group, interest and skill level. The institute also recommends avoiding the purchase of products in the informal trade, as they do not have a guarantee of origin, nor do they present minimum and tested safety conditions.

If parents have children at different ages, the institute asks for extra attention, especially for children under 3 years old who have contact with toys from older siblings. In addition, there are products that contain sharp or very small parts, which can come off and be ingested or inhaled, causing suffocation.

Another guideline is with the packaging and plastic bags that come with the product: parents or guardians should remove the packaging and plastic bags to avoid accidents with staples or even the risk of suffocation. Another important tip is that the instructions for use must be read and passed on to children.

In the case of fashionable toys, such as the Pop It Fidget Toys, Ipem reminds you that, in addition to the seal, it is necessary to note that these are contraindicated for children under 6 years of age. The mermaid tail, for example, should only be used in places where the child can stand up safely, and always under the supervision of an adult or guardian.

If the consumer finds irregularities or has questions about toys or other products, he can contact the Ombudsman of Ipem-SP by phone 0800-0130 22, which works from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm, or send email to ouvidoria@ipem.sp.gov.br.