Dollar drops to BRL 5.19 on a public holiday in the United States

On a public holiday in the United States, the dollar dropped to less than R$5.20, after fluctuating throughout the session. The stock exchange did not resist and retreated for the second consecutive time, pressured by the international market.

The commercial dollar ended this Monday (10) sold at R$ 5.191, with a fall of R$ 0.022 (-0.42%). As in recent days, the price had a day of volatility. Just before 10 am, it dropped to BRL 5.16, rose to BRL 5.21 around 12 pm and slowed down during the afternoon.

With today’s performance, the dollar accumulates a fall of 3.78% in October. In 2022, the decline reaches 6.9%. Because of the Columbus Day holiday in the United States, the US Treasury bond market did not work on Monday. Without the greatest reference, currencies of Brazil and other emerging countries, such as Colombia and Mexico, appreciated today.

More influenced by international pressures, the stock market did not have such a good day. The B3 Ibovespa index closed at 115,941 points, down 0.37%. Despite the holiday in the United States, US stock markets functioned and fell due to fears of a global recession and the worsening of the war in Eastern Europe. Today, Russia bombed several Ukrainian cities in retaliation for the partial destruction of a bridge in the Crimea region over the weekend.

Oil prices, which had risen in recent days after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cut production, fell today. Contracts for Brent barrels – used in international negotiations – closed at US$ 96.19, down 1.8%. This was the first low after five highs in a row.

*With information from Reuters