Anvisa authorizes extension of the validity of Pfizer’s vaccine

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized today (10) the extension of the validity period of Comirnaty (Pfizer/Wyeth) vaccines against covid-19. According to the agency, the deadline will be 15 months for the immunizing agent for adults, which is identified with the purple cap.

Anvisa reported that the measure applies to vaccines with an initial validity of nine and 12 months, which will have six and three additional months, respectively.

The measure was made after approval by the agency’s biological products management.

“It was also considered that the measures indicated by the company Pfizer/Wyeth allow the maintenance of traceability and identification as to the expiration date of the batches already distributed of the vaccine”, said the agency.

The Comirnaty vaccine in the pediatric version (orange caps and wine) had no changes and continues with a 12-month shelf life.