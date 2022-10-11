Mayors of Manaus and Sorocaba support Bolsonaro

The mayors of Manaus, David Almeida, and of Sorocaba (SP), Rodrigo Manga, were today (10) at Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília, and expressed their support for the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in the second round of elections. that take place on October 30th.

According to Almeida, despite his party, Avante, officially supporting candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the mayor has always shown his alignment with Bolsonaro. “I’ve been walking with Bolsonaro since 2015. I share his thoughts, I’ve been an evangelical Christian since I was born and I defend all the principles. What was differing was the issue of the Manaus Free Trade Zone and today I had the necessary answers ”, he said, without detailing the representative’s proposals for the industrial pole.

In a statement to the press after the meeting, Bolsonaro said that the Manaus Free Trade Zone served to “integrate the region [Norte] to the rest of the country” and that it “will be preserved, as it has always been by the government”.

Mayor Rodrigo Manga, of Sorocaba, cited the actions of the federal government in the region, in areas such as health and education, and said that all 27 mayors of cities in the metropolitan region of Sorocaba endorse Bolsonaro’s candidacy. “We understand that this is the best way for Brazil,” he declared.