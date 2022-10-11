BrazilBrazil

Lula receives support from civil society personalities

1 minute read
Presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met with civil society personalities from different areas, this Monday afternoon (10), in São Paulo. The event brought together prominent names in the economy, education, environment, among other sectors, as well as political leaders, businessmen and journalists.

After hearing several suggestions, Lula asked for support to build a “political governance”. He classified the country’s political moment as serious and criticized President Jair Bolsonaro, his opponent in this second round.

Another point addressed by the former president was the need to give materiality to the idea of ​​democracy, so that the population does not lose hope in this model of organization of society. “Democracy is not just people shouting that they’re hungry, they have to eat. It’s not just them saying they want to live, they have to live”.

The meeting also served for the group Destroying Walls to deliver to Lula’s campaign a manifesto entitled Agenda Indelayable, which was prepared in the last three years by a hundred intellectuals. The 75-page document presents “public policy proposals for a democratic Brazil with justice, prosperity and hope” in several areas, such as education, health, public security, economy, geopolitics and the environment. The group declared support for Lula in the second round.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

