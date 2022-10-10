In the final with Brazilians, Marcelo Melo takes the doubles title in Tokyo

The new partnership between Brazilian Marcelo Melo and American Mackenzie McDonald won this Sunday (8) the doubles title at the ATP 500 in Tokyo (Japan). In the final against fellow countryman Rafael Matos, who played alongside Spaniard David Veja Hernandez, Melo got the better of him, winning by 2 sets to 1 (6/4, 3/6 and 10-4). It was Marcelo Melo’s first title this season, and his second at the Tokyo Open – the first was in 2015, along with South African Raven Klaasen.

IT’S GOLDEN! 🥇 IT’S PRAAAAATA! 🥈 🎾 Marcelo Melo and Mackenzie McDonald are ATP 500 Tokyo champions 🇯🇵 2-1 win (6/4, 3/6 and 10/5) over 🇧🇷 Rafael Matos/David Vega 🇪🇸 WHAT A BEAUTIFUL ENDING MY FRIENDS!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/GtO0rTrqts — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) October 9, 2022

“Very happy with the victory. An unexpected title, as it was the first time I played with Mc. But, at the same time, since the first match we’ve been playing incredibly well, beating really tough teams, including Rafa and Vega who came from the title last week, having a top season”, said Melo, referring to the doubles title that Rafael Matos won at the ATP 250 in Sofia (Bulgaria).

With the title at the Tokyo Open, Melo will climb three positions and should already be in the top 40 of the world ranking of the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP). The Minas Gerais native’s next appointment will be the ATP 250 in Gijon (Spain), which starts this Monday (10th). The miner returns to compete alongside Klassen. The debut will be against the pair of Serbian Nikola Cacic with Monegasque Hugo Nys.