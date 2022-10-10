TSE orders the suspension of propaganda that associates Bolsonaro with cannibalism

The Minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino suspended propaganda pieces by the PT candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, which associate his opponent in the elections, President Jair Bolsonaro, with the practice of cannibalism. The preliminary decision responds to a request from the Bolsonaro campaign.

The minister considered that Bolsonaro’s speeches recorded on video during an interview with a foreign journalist were taken out of context. “Under these circumstances, it is understood that, in the way in which the aforementioned speeches of the candidate Jair Messias Bolsonaro, taken from an excerpt from an old journalistic interview, are published, there is a significant change in the original meaning of his message”, says Sanseverino in the decision.

In the video, Bolsonaro claims that during a visit to an indigenous community, he was willing to participate in a ritual in which, according to him, a dead indigenous person would be cooked and served with bananas. “It’s their culture… and I submitted to that”, says Bolsonaro in the original video of the interview, as transcribed in the injunction.

For the minister, the candidate’s statements relate to a specific context. “The report refers to a specific experience within an indigenous community, lived in accordance with the values ​​and morality prevailing in that society,” he says in the decision.

Sanseverino determined that the advertisement should stop being broadcast on TV or on the PT campaign’s pages and social networks.