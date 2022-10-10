Lula’s campaign claims in the TSE that Bolsonaro failed to comply with the decision

The coalition of the PT candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, filed a request with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) claiming that the opponent in the elections, President Jair Bolsonaro, failed to comply with a decision of the president of the court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes. , which ordered the removal of publications linking PT to the criminal organization PCC. The coalition calls for Bolsonaro to be fined.

According to campaign lawyers, Bolsonaro maintains the posts that associate Lula with criminals on Twitter.

In the decision on the 2nd, Alexandre de Moraes considered false the publications that claimed that the leader of the PCC, Marcos Camacho, aka Marcola, had declared his vote for Lula. In the text of the preliminary injunction, Moraes states that the publication conveys “a fact that is known to be untrue, with serious decontextualization”.

“Actually, the transcribed dialogues, in addition to relating to prison conditions, have only a political connotation, as they portray an alleged discussion by Marcola and other interlocutors regarding Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Jair Messias Bolsonaro,” said Moraes. “Although the content of the dialogues reveals a comparative discussion between the candidates, there is no declaration of vote, a fact that is constant in the title of the news”, added the minister.

In addition to Bolsonaro, the decision also affected journalists, journalists and other political figures who had shared the false information, such as the website O Antagonista, Rádio Jovem Pan and the portal Terra.