Japan Culture Festival starts in Petrópolis (RJ) on Wednesday

Manga workshops (Japanese comics with characters with striking features), moxatherapy (acupuncture technique that uses a stick with herbs), folk dances, lectures, martial arts classes, origami workshop (paper folding) and exhibitions are some of the attractions of the 13th edition of Bunka-Sai, Japan Culture Festival in Petrópolis, a municipality in the mountain region of Rio de Janeiro. The event will be held on the 12th and 16th of this month, at Palácio de Cristal, with free admission.

Bunka-Sai is part of the official calendar of events in Petrópolis and is an extra attraction in the city in the low tourist season, attracting visitors from different parts of the state of Rio and Brazil. Mayor Rubens Bomtempo said that the newest cultural festival in the city aims to “hail a people who have always been our partners and are part of our history. We are very grateful to the Japanese for all their support and cooperation at times when we need it most and for the countless teachings”

Opening

The opening ceremony of the 13th Bunka-Sai will take place next Wednesday (12), at 11 am, with a presentation by the Children’s Choir of Projeto do Sol, the Coral Som Movimento of the Instituto Caminho da Roça, and the String Quintet of Social Action by the Música do Brazil (ASMD), singing the national anthems of Japan and Brazil, conducted by maestro Rafael Macedo. The Consul General of Japan in Rio , Ken Hashiba, will attend the ceremony. Then there will be the Kagami Biraki (sake keg sangria) and the San San Nana Byoushi (welcome to the party ritual).

Soon after, there will be a presentation of Taiko, the famous Japanese drums, by the Komyo RJ and Tinguá Groups. The public will also enjoy a workshop on manga, Japanese language and Japanese kite and the Dragon Dance and Bom-Odori, Japanese folk dance.

Expectation

The expectation of the secretary of Tourism of Petrópolis, Silvia Guedon, is positive. “We had a very positive hotel occupancy in Serra Serata of 74% and we hope to receive even more visitors in this period, to participate in Bunka-Sai and all that Petrópolis has to offer”. The 13th edition of Serra Serata, a festival of Italian culture, took place on two weekends last month.

The complete schedule of the 13th edition of Bunka-Sai can be accessed at site of the event, where it is also possible to find the entire history of the connection between Brazil and Japan, previous editions and curiosities.